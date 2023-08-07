Home

Entertainment

Urfi Javed Oozes Oomph in Hot Bralette Made of Screw And Thigh-High-Slit Skirt, Watch

Urfi Javed Oozes Oomph in Hot Bralette Made of Screw And Thigh-High-Slit Skirt, Watch

Urfi Javed looks sensational and spectacular in sizzling bralette made of screw and thigh-high-slit skirt. Watch

Urfi Javed Oozes Oomph in Hot Bralette Made of Screw And Thigh-High-Slit Skirt, Watch

Urfi Javed Dons Bralette Made of Screw And High-Slit Skirt: Urfi Javed never hesitates from experimenting with her style statements. The actress for her bold and unique fashion sense is a darling of paparazzi and entertainment tabloids as she is the Page 3 newsmaker with her out-of-the-box wardrobe. Urfi has often admitted that she lives life on her own terms and has no regrets over her decisions. Despite receiving backlash from online trolls and moral police accusing her of obscenity, the former Bigg Boss OTT contestant keeps treating her fans with her jaw-dropping glamorous reels and pictures. Urfi recently arrived at the Bigg Boss OTT 2 sets and stunned everyone with her new avatar.

Trending Now

CHECK OUT URFI JAVED’S VIRAL VIDEO:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Viral Bhayani (@viralbhayani)

URFI JAVED SIZZLES IN DRESS MADE FROM NAILS

The actress donned a sexy black bralette blouse with nails stitched over it. She paired her looks with a bold black thigh-high-slit skirt. Urfi looked alluring and captivating in her bold nail themed bralette and sexy skirt as she flaunted her hot-toned legs. The actress brought the much-needed oomph factor and sensuality as she wore her sizzling outfit. Netizens went bonkers over her sensuous look as the viral clip broke the internet. While her fans dropped, heart, heart-shaped-eye and fire emojis, a section of social media users also came up with nasty and sexist remarks. Urfi recently entered the Bigg Boss house for the second season and loved the theme of the set made from recycled items. She reacted to the same and stated that, “Bigg Boss got inspired by me, I guess! That’s why the theme of recycling is here – just like how I create my stunning outfits.”

Urfi has acted in Indian television series like Meri Durga and Bade Bhaiya Ki Dulhaniya. She was also a contestant in the reality show Bigg Boss OTT Season 1.

For more updates on Urfi Javed, check out this space at .

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Entertainment News on India.com.

RECOMMENDED STORIES