Urfi Javed Oozes Oomph in Hot Dress Made From Shoes, Watch

Urfi Javed Dons Hot Dress Made From Shoes: Urfi Javed never disappoints her fans when it comes to her style statements. The actress known for her bold fashion choices is always spot-on with her wardrobe experiments. Urfi has often been slammed by the fashion police for her dressing sense and even bullied by trolls who often post sexist remarks. She, however, remains unaffected by naysayers and bullies and takes pride in her decisions. The former Bigg Boss OTT contestant also had rifts with Farah Khan Ali, Chahatt Khanna and Sudhanshu Pandey in the past who were critical of her fashion statements.

CHECK OUT URFI JAVED’S VIRAL VIDEO:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Uorfi Javed (@urf7i)

URFI JAVED RAISES MERCURY IN HOT DRESS MADE FROM SHOES

Urfi shared a fun video of herself where she dons her unique sizzling outfit. The reel starts with Urfi sitting on her couch wearing a long t-shirt and shorts. She then takes out a pair of sports shoes from a box and shows them to the camera. The scene then cuts to Urfi wearing a sexy dress made from the shoes as she flaunts her hot bod. The actress brings the much-needed oomph factor and sensuality in the viral video clip as she looks alluring and glamorous. The jaw-dropping reel is breaking the internet as netizens on social media are left gasping for breath. Urfi’s fans and followers dropped heart, heart-shaped-eye, fire and luaghing emojis. Adding humour to her post she captioned it as, “Koi jute se na maare Uorfi ko!”

Urfi has acted in Indian television series like Meri Durga and Bade Bhaiya Ki Dulhaniya. She was also a contestant in the reality show Bigg Boss OTT Season 1.

