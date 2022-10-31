Urfi Javed Oozes Oomph in Smoking Hot Thong Monokini: Urfi Javed is once again back-in-action as she posted a sizzling photo series in hot thong monokini. Urfi, known for posting her hot and sensuous pictures and reels on her Instagram handle once again treated her fans and followers with her alluring avatar. The actor has always maintained that she wears whatever she feels like and nobody cand dictate her life choices. Urfi had verbal social media spat with Chahatt Khanna and Farah Khan Ali in the past. For the unversed, Farah and Chahatt had criticised her fashion statements which lead to a heated banter on Instagram. Recently Urfi also slammed Anupamaa actor Sudhanshu Pandey who had shown his anger on social media reacting to Urfi’s topless Diwali photos. Sudhanshu had stated that one shouldn’t post such pictures or videos at a time of Laxmi Pujan. Reacting to the same Urfi had written that the Anupamaa actor must watch his own show which is about women empowerment.

CHECK OUT URFI JAVED’S SENSUAL INSTAGRAM POST:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Uorfi (@urf7i)

URFI JAVED’S SIZZLING PHOTOS HAILED BY FANS

Urfi posted a series of photos in scorching hot thong monokini and captioned her post as “.” The actor brings the much-needed sex appeal and glam quotient in her sizzling pictures. Her sensual social media post was hailed by her fans and followers. Netizens commented on her post with heart and heart-shaped eye emojis.

Urfi has featured in daily soaps like Meri Durga and Bade Bhaiyaa Ki Dulhaniya. She was also a contestant in Bigg Boss OTT Season 1.

