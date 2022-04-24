Urfi Javed Topless Viral Video: Internet sensation Urfi Javed has become one the controversial actors of the industry who make headlines for her bold fashion choices. Her videos and pictures in topless semi-nude dresses create quite a stir among the masses as she goes viral in no time. On April 24, Urfi Javed took to Instagram to post a topless video of herself where she was seen in just flowers. In the clip, Urfi stuck a few colourful flowers on her body and wore nothing on top. The post has triggered a wave of reactions from netizens and has obviously gone viral.Also Read - Top 5 Traditional Looks Of Urfi Javed That Proves She Can Slay Any Attire - Checkout Video

Urfi Javed's bold video appeared to be from a photoshoot and, needless to say, fans and followers are going gaga over it. A few of them have trolled Urfi and declared her content NSFW (Not Safe For Work). The video has amassed over 76k likes. The comments section has got a mix response as a few replete with heart and fire emojis, others write, 'cheap thrills'.

Urfi Javed is known to opt for risqué outfits and today’s look is something you can’t miss:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Urrfii (@urf7i)



This is not the first time Urfi Javed has gone topless. In March, she posted a topless pic of herself where she was seen lying on the bed on her stomach.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Urrfii (@urf7i)

Did you like Urfi Javed’s latest floral look? Let us know on the comment section below.