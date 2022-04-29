Urfi Javed Pink Plastic Top Goes Viral: Bigg Boss OTT contestant and TV actor Urfi Javed is often seen making headlines with her bizarre fashion sense. From covering her body with flowers and photos to wearing wearing a transparent sheet on herself, Urfi invites trolls through her unique clothes. This time, Urfi did something that no one can even think of! She literally designed her top by taking a plastic and melted on a pan. In a video, the actor revealed, “A few days back I said mein tawa pe sek ke banau kapde, meri marzi. Ye kapda meine literally chulhe pe sek ke banaya hai. This is just plastic and I have melted the sides of it”.Also Read - Urfi Javed Makes Shocking Revelation on Her Facebook Picture Getting Leaked in an Adult Site

As soon as the video of Urfi was uploaded, fans went crazy over her outfit’s design. They trolled her and called ‘polythene girl’. Another user commented, “Bas isi ki wjah se polythene ban ho gyi”. Another one said, “Arre meri pink thaili wapis kar”. Also Read - Urfi Javed Dances to Viral 'Pasoori' Song in Hot DIY Pastel Pink Top, Watch Trending Video

Watch Urfi Javed’s unique plastic top here:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Instant Bollywood (@instantbollywood)

Here’s a look at the comment section:

Urfi was recently seen in a viral video being caught red-handed by police while shooting for an adult film. The video shared by content creator Rohit Gupta on his Instagram handle showed Urfi in an office where she had come to meet a director for a film. Telling her that this is a secret project, the director described her role. He said that Ranbir Kapoor has been cast as a villain in this film, which made Urfi excited about the project. Then her manager revealed revealed her on the phone that all of this was just a prank on her and not real.