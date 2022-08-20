Urfi Javed Takes a Dig at Trolls, Drops Hot Video: Urfi Javed is once again back with her new video as she gives a befitting reply to online trolls. Urfi was recently in the news due to her spat with Chahatt Khanna. The actor accused a man of ‘cyber rape’ attempt few days back who was threatening to post her morphed pictures online. Known for her bold and experimental fashion statements, Urfi is often criticised by celebs like Farah Khan Ali and Chahatt Khanna for her dressing sense. The actor is under the constant radar of online trolls slut-shaming her for wearing revealing outfits as well. Urfi has always maintained that whatever she chooses to wear or her public opinions are a personal choice. She took to her Instagram handle to take a dig at nasty comments from trolls.Also Read - Urfi Javed Exudes Sultriness in Hot Lavender Backless Mini Dress, Netizens Say 'Hatke Hai' - Watch

Check out Urfi’s Instagram Post:

Urfi Javed Gets a Thumbs up From Netizens

Urfi can be seen wearing a pink t-shirt and black shorts when a troll comment appears in the video. The comment read, “Isko patthar se maarna chahiye. (She should be stoned).” Suddenly a stone nearly hits her. The actor then transforms into a hot and sexy attire made of stones. Urfi can be seen wearing a hot minimal bra made of stones and matching mid-thigh skirt. She captioned her post as, “Yaps the comment inspired me to do this , don’t blame me Blame the comment. .” The actor was praised by netizens as one user wrote, “No matter what ! You rock girl ❤️ god bless youuuuu :).” Another person commented, “❤️‍❤️‍.” Also Read - Mumbai Police Arrests Obode Afridi Who Harassed, Threatened Urfi Javed

Urfi was one of the contestants in Bigg Boss OTT Season 1. She has acted in daily soaps like Meri Durga and Bade Bhaiyaa ki Dulhaniya.

