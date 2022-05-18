Urfi Javed Sizzles in Black Monokini: Actor Urfi Javed never shies away from surprising her fans with her sensational social media posts. The actor being an avid Instagram user, recently posted a series of pictures in a black monokini. Urfi’s fans hailed her hot and sexy look and showered praise as she set the internet ablaze. Check out the post shared by Urfi on her Instagram handle:Also Read - Urfi Javed Reacts On Rahul Vaidya's 'Nudity' Remark, Says 'Mujhe Karo T' On People Trolling And Targeting Her For Her Dressing Sense | Watch

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Uorfi (@urf7i)

The actor captioned her post as "Caption nahi samajh araha ! 📸 @the_pixeleyes."A fan commented on her pictures as, "Very very beautiful bo 🍒🎈🎈💋💋💋💋💋." Another netizen wrote, "Awsmm❤️." A fan commented, "So hottt," while another user posted, "My favourite 😻." Check out the fan comments on Urfi's stunning pictures:

Urfi Javed Unperturbed by Trolls!

Otherwise known for her bold fashion choices, Urfi recently wore matching black t-shirt and shorts. The actor wrote a caption in her top targeting trolls who mock her on social media. The actor has been accused of sensation mongering in the past as well. However, Urfi remains unaffected and continues with her choice of hot and sexy outfits that has garnered her over 3.1 million Instagram followers.

On the work front, Urfi was most recently seen on Bigg Boss OTT. She has appeared in a number of television shows, including Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, Chandra Nandini, Kasautii Zindagii Kay, and others.

