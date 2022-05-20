Urfi Javed viral video: Urfi Javed is once again setting the internet on fire with her bold moves on social media. The actress dropped a new video on Friday morning in which she could be seen rocking yet another make-shift outfit. Urfi is seen posing and dancing in nude undergarments with an off-white bralette and a tiny mini-skirt that seems to have been created by tying lots of ropes together.Also Read - Urfi Javed Comes Out in See-Through Jute Skirt, Reveals ‘Ek Ghante Mein Banayi Hain’- Watch

Urfi poses in a quick video with Gur Sidhu’s ‘Bomb Aa Gaya’ song running in the background. The caption on her Instagram post read, “He baat toh sach kahi Jasmine me mere baare me ! We made this too and skirt literally in one hour. Yes we made it !!! (sic).” Also Read - Urfi Javed Poses in Sizzling Black Monokini But 'Caption Nahi Samajh Aa Raha'

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Uorfi (@urf7i)

Also Read - Urfi Javed Reacts On Rahul Vaidya's 'Nudity' Remark, Says 'Mujhe Karo T' On People Trolling And Targeting Her For Her Dressing Sense | Watch

Urfi is rocking back-to-back sensuous looks online in the most unconventional style. She is creating a stir on social media with outfits that are barely there and are made of unusual material (read plastic and candy floss).

Urfi recently talked to india.com where she talked about facing discrimination for her fashion choices. The actress spoke about being shamed for her outfits and how even those in the industry look down upon her because she has her own way of dressing up and doing things in an unconventional way. Your thoughts on Urfi’ latest look?