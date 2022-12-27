Urfi Javed Poses Topless And Deliberately Covers Body With Pancakes And Juice in Viral Video, Watch

Urfi Javed dared to go topless again and kept a plate and glass in front of her. Watch the viral video.

Internet sensation Urfi Javed aka Uorfi has crossed all limits, this time, the actress posed topless! Yes, you read it right. In her latest Instagram video, Urfi posed topless and used the help of pancakes and juices to strategically cover her assets. Urfi dared to go topless again and kept a plate and glass in front of her. She was seen holding these two things but didn’t move it. While sharing the bold post, Urfi wrote, “Breakfast!” Netizens commented on her post and trolled her for posing nude all the time. One of the users asked, “Is this even a fashion to pose nude?”. Another netizen wrote, “cameraman ki to moj h.”

One of the users made fun on how her mother would have reacted. “Haye haye 🤣 m Ase chli gyi to mar mar mumy ne chpeda muh suja dena mera🤣🤣”, wrote a girl.

Urfi Javed is known for uploading her revealing videos and photos on her Instagram. She was also seen in Splitsvilla X4 as the Mischief Maker.