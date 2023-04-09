Home

Entertainment

Urfi Javed Poses Topless in Hot Barely-There Video, Dons Jasmine Flower Skirt – Watch

Urfi Javed Poses Topless in Hot Barely-There Video, Dons Jasmine Flower Skirt – Watch

Urfi Javed recently posed topless in a sensational and spectacular barely-there video and wore a Jasmine flower high-slit skirt. - Watch

Urfi Javed Poses Topless in Hot Barely-There Video, Dons Jasmine Flower Skirt - Watch

Urfi Javed Poses Topless in Hot Video: Urfi Javed is always game when it comes to slaying with her boldness in viral video reels. The actor who aces any outfit, be it western or ethnic, often raises the bar with her glam quotient. The sexy diva is often criticised by fashion police, celebs and netizens for her revealing outfits. However, Urfi hardly cares about naysayers and lives her life on her own terms. Despite being slammed for her fashion choices, she continues to surprise the media and fans with her unique style statements. Now, once again she has set the internet on fire by posting a topless video of herself on Instagram.

CHECK OUT URFI JAVED’S VIRAL VIDEO:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Uorfi (@urf7i)

You may like to read

URFI JAVED GOES BOLD IN TOPLESS VIDEO

Urfi captioned her post as “🌸.” She added Shamshad Begum and Lata Mangeshkar’s song Teri Mehfil Mein Kismat Azmakar in the video. In the clip Urfi shows her hands as she has red henna over her palms. In the next shot we see the camera focusing on her necklace as it moves towards the back shot revealing her bare back. She can be seen tying her hair bun with jasmine garland. As the camera shifts towards the front pose Urfi covers herself with hands in the topless pose. She can be seen donning a skirt made of jasmine flowers with high slit from both sides. She looks alluring and captivating in the sensuous clip. The actor brings the much-needed oomph factor and sensuality in the reel. Fans dropped heart, heart-shaped-eye and fire emojis. While others critcised her as usual with sexist and derogatory remarks. A section of radicals even lambasted her for posing topless during the pious time of Ramadan. Urfi had earlier said that she does not associate with religion and considers herself an atheist. She had stated that she is inspired by the teachings of Bhagavad Gita but is not a religious person.

URFI JAVED HAD HIT BACK AT RANBIR KAPOOR FOR HIS ‘BAD TASTE’ REMARK

Urfi recently also reacted to Ranbir Kapoor’s ‘bad taste’ remark with regard to her fashion sense. She said “Bhaad mein jaaye Ranbir, Kareena ne meri tareef kiya hain, ab toh kya hain, Ranbir ki kya aukat hain. (Kareena has praised me, I don’t need anyone’s validation on anything.)” In an interaction with Mirchi Plus, Kareena told, “I am not as gutsy as Uorfi but I feel it’s extremely brave and extremely gutsy. Fashion is all about expression and freedom of speech. I think that the confidence with which she pulls it off, I think, she looks really cool and amazing. The fact that she does exactly as she wants, that’s what fashion is all about – when you are comfortable in your own skin and do exactly as you, please. I just love the confidence. I am a confident girl so I am all for confidence. I just love her confidence and the way she walks. Hats off.” Urfi has previously been criticised for her dressing sense by Chahatt Khanna and Farah Khan Ali. Their online war of words became quite famous in the past.

Urfi has acted in Indian television series like Meri Durga and Bade Bhaiya Ki Dulhaniya. She was also a contestant in Bigg Boss OTT Season 1.

For more updates on Urfi Javed, check out this space at India.com

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Entertainment News on India.com.