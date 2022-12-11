Urfi Javed Poses With Sunny Leone And Arjun Bijalani in Blue Lingerie And Matching Cloak, See Pics

Urfi Javed recently posed with Sunny Leone and Arjun Bijalani in blue lingerie and matching cloak.

Urfi Javed Poses in Blue Lingerie: Urfi Javed never misses an opportunity to send shockwaves through her bold and sensational fashion statements. The actor has often faced flak from netizens and fashion police over her weird style sense. But Urfi seems unaffected by the criticism as she continues to treat her fans and followers with her hot and sizzling social media posts. The actor has had online spat with Farah Khan Ali and Chhahatt Khanna when they slammed her for wearing atrocious outfits. She was also critcised by Anupamaa actor Sudhanshu Pandey who was angered over her topless video during Laxmi Pujan.

URFI JAVED’S VIRAL PICS IN SEXY LINGERIE:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Uorfi (@urf7i)

URFI JAVED POSES IN HOT BLUE LINGERIE

Now, the actor recently posed with Sunny Leone and Arjun Bijlani in a smoking hot attire. Urfi can be seen donning a blue lingerie set and a matching cloak over it. She took to her Instagram handle and posted two sexy pictures with Arjun and Sunny. The actor captioned her post as, “Mischief managed 💫 But I’m not done yet with the mischief 🌝 @mtvsplitsvilla #mischeifmaker.” While her fans dropped heart, heart-shaped-eye and fire emojis. A section of netizens also trolled her for her dressing choice. She has often stated that she lives her life on her own terms, and nobody can dictate her about her dress code.

Urfi has acted in daily soaps like Meri Durga and Bade Bhaiyaa Ki Dulhaniya. She also participated in Bigg Boss OTT Season 1.

