Urfi Javed Posts Barely-There Topless ‘Dard-E-Disco’ Video: Urfi Javed is back-in-action to treat her fans and followers with her killer Dard-E-Disco moves. The actor known for posting sensuous pictures and videos on social media yet again did the unexpected to surprise netizens with her unique fashion statement. This time around the actor posted a semi-nude video of herself on her Instagram handle that is far more sensual than her previous posts. Urfi’s too hot too handle video like always go mixed response from netizens. However, that won’t stop the actor from being her sexiest best as she has stated that trolls don’t bother her much.Also Read - Urfi Javed Flaunts Deep Blue Lipstick With Plunging Crop Top And Mini Skirt, Netizens Ask 'Ink Lagali Kya?' - Watch Viral Video

CHECK OUT URFI JAVED’S INSTAGRAM VIDEO:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Uorfi (@urf7i)

URFI JAVED’S VIDEO GETS FUNNY RESPONSE FROM NETIZENS

Urfi captioned her smoking hot video as, “Dard e disco !! Isme kya make up hair credits du 😛.” Urfi was seen topless in the video covering herself with disco sheets and wearing a disco ball over her face. The song Dard-E-Disco from Shah Rukh Khan’s Om Shaanti Om plays in the background. She is seen making some seductive dance moves while her blue denim jeans’ front zip is open. Urfi brings the much-needed oomph factor and sultriness in the sizzling video. A netizen posted a funny comment and wrote, “Disco lag ri ho 😋😋😂😂😂chamak ri ho😂bijli ki tarah. (You are looking like disco. Shining like electric light).” Also Read - Urfi Javed Raises Mercury in Black Bralette And Thong Bikini With Weird Skirt, Fans Say 'Kya Khoob Lagti Ho'

Urfi has acted in daily soaps like Meri Durga and Bade Bhiaya Ki Dulahaniya, She was also a contestant in Bigg Boss OTT Season 1.

