Urfi Javed has set the temperature soaring in her bold red netted crop-top and matching pants. - Watch Hot Video

Urfi Javed Raises Mercury in Barely-There Red-Hot Netted Crop-Top - Watch Sexy Video

Urfi Javed Raises Mercury in Red-Hot Netted Dress: Urfi Javed never shies away from experimenting with her style statements. The actress often comes up with bold and unique fashion choices that are breaking the internet. Urfi has always been a darling among the paparazzi as she always poses for them in her jaw-dropping outfits. Apart from the shutterbugs, the entertainment tabloids are also obsessed with her dressing sense. The Bigg Boss OTT Season 1 contestant recently donned a sizzling red netted outfit as she posted the reel in her Instagram handle. The actress has often been criticised about the same, but she has often maintained that naysayers don’t bother her much.

WATCH URFI JAVED’S VIRAL VIDEO IN TRANSPARENT OUTFIT:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Uorfi (@urf7i)

URFI JAVED SIZZLES IN BOLD RED CROP-TOP AND MATCHING PANTS

Urfi wore a hot red netted crop-top paired with matching transparent pants which left almost little for imagination. She looked alluring and captivating as she did a catwalk covering her face with red mask in one of the videos. In the remaining two pictures Urfi has her face uncovered as she brings the much-needed oomph factor and sensuality. Fans posted heart, heart-shaped-eye and fire emojis lauding her glam quotient and sex appeal. Some netizens also cracked up jokes comparing her masked look with Raj Kundra.

For the unversed, Urfi and her bestie Kajol Tyagi had sparked controversy, few weeks ago by posting their liplock picture on social media. Many questions were raised about the actress’s sexual orientation as she has not been dating anyone since her breakup. She had also admitted in one of her interviews that it has been long since she kissed a man. Many speculated that Urfi might be bisexual, although she did not issue any clarification about the picture or her relationship status.

Urfi has acted in Indian television series like Meri Durga and Bade Bhaiya Ki Dulhaniya. She was also a contestant in the reality show Bigg Boss OTT Season 1.

