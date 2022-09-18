Urfi Javed Raises Mercury: Urfi Javed made the Sunday special for her fans and followers by giving a visual treat with her hot looks and sexy curves. The diva, known for her bold and sizzling outfits always has something in-store for her admirers and the gossip mills. Urfi is among the celebs known to be the darling of the paparazzi as she never refuses to pose for the cameras. The actor has always maintained that whatever she prefers to wear is her personal choice and nobody can dictate her on how to conduct herself. Urfi has been under constant radar of trolls and fashion police for her revealing outfits, but she has never paid much heed to criticism. She once again mesmerized her fans by flaunting her hot bod in her new sexy avatar.Also Read - Urfi Javed Grooves in Green Crop Top With Deep Plunging Neckline And Mini Skirt at a Club, Fans Say 'She Needs to Improve Her Dance' - Watch Viral Video

CHECK OUT URFI JAVED’S INSTAGRAM POST:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Uorfi (@urf7i)

Also Read - Urfi Javed Takes a Sly Dig at Chahatt Khanna After ED Names Her in Conman Sukesh Chandrasekhar Case

URFI JAVED PRAISED BY NETIZENS FOR HER SEXY AVATAR

Urfi posted a slow-motion video reel on her Instagram handle where she has a long ponytail. The actor dons a hot black bralette and matching sexy thongs bikini with a weird skirt. Her skirt is made of ropes wrapped around her waist and legs, leaving not much for the imagination. Urfi’s captioned her sensual video as,”🦋🦋🦋Hair @geetajaiswal422_ Make up – mee 📸 @sk_click_a_world.” A fan commented on her post and wrote, “Kya khoob lagti ho.” Others posted fire, hearts and heart-shaped eye emojis. Also Read - Urfi Javed Flaunts Purple Thongs And Matching Bralette on Movie Outing, Asks Paps 'Washroom Tak Aoge Mere Piche...' - Watch Viral Video

Urfi has earlier been a part of daily soaps like Meri Durga and Bade Bhaiya ki Dulhaniya. She was also a contestant in Bigg Boss OTT Season 1.

For more updates on Urfi Javed, check out this space at India.com.