Urfi Javed Raises Mercury in Hot Snake-Shaped Bra And Dark-Green Skirt – Watch

Urfi Javed set the temperature soaring as she donned a bold snake-shaped outfit at an event and posed for the paparazzi. - Watch

Urfi Javed Raises Mercury in Hot Snake-Shaped Bra: Urfi Javed is always slaying the fashion scene with her bold and out-of-the-box style statements. Despite being criticised at times for her fashion sense or provocative dressing by trolls and celebs, Urfi doesn’t get affected. She had her verbal spats with Farah Khan Ali and Chahatt Khanna on social media in the past. The actor was also slammed by Anupamaa actor Sudhanshu Pandey for posting her topless video during Laxmi Pujan. She also had a cordial exchange with Kangana Ranaut over differing socio-political opinions. The duo ended up with mutual admiration for each other as Kangana called Urfi ‘divine’. The latter was recently spotted at an event in a bold and sizzling outfit in a video shared by paparazzo Viral Bhayani.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Viral Bhayani (@viralbhayani)

URFI JAVED STUNS IN SNAKE-SHAPED OUTFIT IN VIRAL VIDEO

Urfi can be seen donning a snake-shaped backless bra and dark-green long-skirt in the viral video clip. Her feisty and tempting Naagin avatar left netizens shocked over the glam quotient and sex appeal. The actor’s oomph factor and sensuality left the internet gasping for breath. Netizens went berserk over the jaw-dropping video as Urfi looked alluring and captivating. Her sensuous clip has gone viral and is breaking the internet as she looks smoking hot and sensational. Fans dropped heart, heart-shaped eye and fire emojis. While a section of trolls also dropped nasty comments. Urfi was also in the news recently as she posed with Arjun Kapoor at another event. She was lauded by her fans for her sexy attire as she looked vivacious and stunning.

Urfi has acted in Indian television series like Meri Durga and Bade Bhaiya Ki Dulhaniya. She was also a contestant in Bigg Boss OTT Season 1.

