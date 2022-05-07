Urfi Javed hot bikini video: TV actor and internet sensation Urfi Javed is a keen user of social media and loves sharing about her life. Every now and then Urfi Javed flaunts her curves in swim wears designed by her. On Saturday morning, the Bigg Boss OTT contestant has set the internet ablaze with her latest neon green bikini photo. In the video, Urfi can be seen laying near the pool and soaking up the sun in a neon green bikini with ribbon laces. She tied her hair in a ponytail and struck an impressive pose for the camera.Also Read - Urfi Javed Reacts to Double Standards For Wearing Transparent Outfit, Compares Her Style With Samantha Ruth Prabhu

Urfi Javed completed the post with a caption, “She move it like @radissongoa thanku so much for the amazing hospitality ! ❤️ Hair @geetajaiswal422_ Shot by @the_pixeleyes”. Also Read - Urfi Javed Says She's Getting 'Rape Threats', Calls Out Media For Criticising Her Fashion Sense

Urfi Javed’s video is being loved and applauded by the audience. One user commented on this post, “She s kind of sweet and genuine”, while another wrote, “whatever she wears looks gorgeous. Also in this swimwear” Also Read - Urfi Javed Does it For Real, Designs Pink Plastic Top 'Chulhe Pe Sek Ke', Fan Says 'Polythene Girl'

Watch Urfi Javed’s video here:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Uorfi (@urf7i)



Urfi Javed never fails to grab eyeballs with her social media posts, especially her outfit videos. Urfi also makes headlines for unique fashion choices. In her earlier interview, Urfi Javed said that he could not get the respect that she should get in the television industry.

On the work front, Urfi Javed was last seen participating in Bigg Boss OTT. She has starred in TV serials including Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, Chandra Nandini, Kasautii Zindagii Kay and others.