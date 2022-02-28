Mumbai: Internet sensation Urfi Javed, who never misses a chance to flaunt her fashion statements on Instagram, has been making headlines for her music video Befikra with Indo-Canadian singer Kunwarr. While the rumours of her dating Kunwarr is spreading like fire, have a look at the singer’s reaction given exclusively while speaking to India.com. When asked Urfi, if she is dating her Befikra co-star, she said, “We are just friends, and liked working with each other”. Well, that’s not all! Urfi was asked a few funny questions too in the interview where she had to give first reactions on the comments of her IG posts.Also Read - Urfi Javed Goes Topless In Latest Hot Video, Fans Say 'Humaare Saath Dhokha Hua Hai'

When asked ‘Itna Tayar Hoke Kahan Jaate Ho Har Roz?’, Urfi gave a befitting reply to her fans and it has a Kareena Kapoor Khan connection! She told us, “Mein Kisi Ke Ghar Jaun, Mein Mujra Karne Jaun, Tumse Kya? Mein Jo Karun. Ab Har Kisi Ko Puchuge Kya Sadak Pe Ab Kareena Kapoor Dikhegi Toh Usse Bhi Puchoge Ja Kaha Rahe Ho? You Are Not Gonna Ask No. Jahan Bhi Jaun, Meri Marzi… Mujhe Lipstick Lagani Hai, Mein Lipstick Lagake Jaungi, Mujhe Chapal Pehni Hai, Mein Chappal Pehen Ke Jaungi, Meri Marzi. That’s it. (Wherever I go to whosever’s house, or whether I go to perform Mujra, it is not your business. Why are you bothering? If you spot Kareena Kapoor, will you ask the same question? No! Wherever I go, it’s my wish. I love applying lipsticks and I will go with my lipstick on. Also, I’ll wear my chappals and go, who are you to know? It’s my wish after all. That’s it.)” Also Read - Urfi Javed Spotted In Juhu Wearing A Metallic See-Through Dress, Trolls Say 'RIP Fashion'

The full interview of Urfi Javed will be out soon. Watch this space for more updates.