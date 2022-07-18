Urfi Javed reacts to Sushmita Sen being called gold digger: Actor Sushmita Sen has been under the trolls’ radar ever since she announced her relationship with business Lalit Modi. Last weekend, the internet broke down as Modi announced he is dating the former Miss Universe and even addressed her as his ‘better half.’ A meme-fest began on Twitter and other social media platforms, calling Sushmita a ‘gold digger.’Also Read - 'Sushmita Sen is a Love Digger': Vikram Bhatt's Befitting Reply to Trolls on 'Gold Digger' Comment

On Sunday, the actor gave back to naysayers and said she still buys her own diamonds. And now, she has garnered immense support from the film fraternity on the same issue. On Monday, actor and social media influencer Urfi Javed spoke in support of Sushmita and questioned why a man is never called a ‘gold digger’ when he marries or dates a woman richer than himself. Also Read - Sushmita Gives Befitting Reply to 'Gold Digger’ Comments': ‘I Dig Deeper Than Gold And Buy Myself'

Urfi Javed lashes out at trolls calling Sushmita Sen a gold-digger

Speaking to Spotboye, Urfi said, “Sushmita Sen is already a rich woman. I don’t understand why people are calling her a Gold digger. She is dating a man who is slightly richer than her. People are trolling her for no reason and are calling her Gold digger which is so f**d up. I don’t see this happening for a man out there.” Also Read - Lalit Modi Slams Media For TROLLING Him With Sushmita Sen Relationship; Tags Wrong BCCI Account

The popular actor, who is followed and famous for her quirky fashion statements, added that Sushmita is a well-established personality who has brought so much pride to our nation but all because she’s a woman, she is targetted for her personal choices in life. Urfi said, “If a man starts dating women richer than him, nobody will make a witch hunt out of it, no one will say anything. They will not make him a monster whereas women are automatically labelled gold diggers.. as if Sushmita can’t earn for herself, as if she does not have money to buy whatever she wants. Trollers say anything. This is happening for the last so many years that women always become a soft target.”

Sushmita Sen’s graceful to those calling her a ‘gold digger’ for dating Lalit Modi

Earlier, addressing the trolls, Sushmita took to social media and posted, “The friends I never had & the acquaintances I’ve never met….all sharing their grand opinions & deep knowledge of my life & character…monetising the ‘Gold Digger’ all the way!!! 😄👍 Ah these geniuses!!! I dig deeper than Gold…and I’ve always (famously) preferred Diamonds!!😉😁❤️And yes I still buy them myself!!!

Sushmita has two daughters Alisah and Renee. She recently appeared in the second season of her critically-acclaimed web series Aarya on Disney+Hotstar.