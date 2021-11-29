Mumbai: Internet sensation Urfi Javed leaves no stones unturned when it comes to styling herself. She has been trolled several times but that doesn’t affect her it seems as she takes trolls as motivation and dresses up boldly on the streets of Mumbai. A video of Urfi Javed is doing rounds on the internet where she wore a crushed silver dress and a matching crown. The dress moreover looks like a silver foil wrapped on her body. The look Urfi created was from Met Gala 2018! Rihanna looked absolutely gorgeous in the Maison Margiela ensemble. Netizens were quick to react to the clip and one of them asked the pap to cool her down. The user wrote, “Isko koi director phone krke bulalo fir yeh shant hogi”. Another user said, “Swiggy , zomato se khana mngate tb chapati isme lapet kr aati he……”Also Read - Urfi Javed Shares Her Hotness in Red Tube Dress, Fans Say ‘Haila Bomb Transformation’

Rihanna was accessorized with a pontiff headdress entirely designed by Maison Margiela Artisanal by John Galliano. In total, it took 250 hours to create followed by 500 hours of hand-sewing on crystals to create this custom-made look. Dive into the Maison Margiela workshop to discover how it was made. One of the paps, Viral Bhayani shared the video and wrote, "On a scale of 1 to 10 how stunning Urfi is looking with her Metgala look on Moj app? @mojindia #glowupwithmoj #mojindia #mojcreator".

Take a look at Urfi Javed's video here:

On Instagram, Urfi posted denim on denim look to start her winter fashion. She looked cute in sunkissed pictures. In the caption, Urfi asked the Shampoo ad agencies to approach her for silky hair.

Did you like Urfi’s Met Gala look?