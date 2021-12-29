Mumbai: Urfi Javed has become a internet sensation now! She leaves no stones unturned for people to talk about her and her outrageous outfits. Her name has come in the list of celebs who have worn the most outrageous dress in 2021. Urfi has been trolled several times but that doesn’t affect her attitude towards styling. It seems as she takes trolls as motivation and dresses up boldly on the streets of Mumbai. On Tuesday, Urfi has shared a couple of pictures on Instagram story where she recreated Aishwarya Rai Bachchan’s ‘Crazy Kia Re’ look.Also Read - Urfi Javed's Stunning Transformation From Bizarre Dress to Simple Saree Surprises Fans - See Pics

Urfi wore a white tube top with big side cut and fans started trolling her for comparing with Aishwarya Rai Bachchan’s Dhoom. Aishwarya wore a black tube top in Crazy Kia Re song. Netizens were quick to react and said, ‘Ofcourse, Aish is Aish’. ‘Kuch bhi matlab’, says another user. Also Read - 'Bra Dikh Rahi Hai': Urfi Javed Trolled For Posting Video in Hot Plunging Neckline Red Dress

Take a look at Urfi Javed’s pics here:

On Monday, Urfi wore a yellow floral saree in the most casual way with pleats done haphazardly and pallu draped to flaunt that toned waistline and the plunging neckline of the blouse. While her fans celebrated Urfi’s transformation from a weird-looking cut-out dress to a saree, a section of the Instagram users felt the draping of that saree was quite odd. Also Read - Urfi Javed Talks About Her Failed Career and Relationships: 'I Don't Have Lot of Money'