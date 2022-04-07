Urfi Javed keeps sharing unique outfit pictures and gets trolled oftenly. She is a strong woman and doesn’t let trolls impact on her. Urfi was recently called out by many celebrities including Farah Khan Ali and Kashmera Shah. In a recent interview with Miss Malini, Urfi responded to trolls and even talked about suicidal tendencies and financial crunch. The Bigg Boss OTT contestant had said, “A lot of Television actors who have blue tick on their profiles, they comment sh*t whenever Viral or anybody else uploads my pictures. Television actors commenting ‘disgusting’, ‘vulgar’ and I am like what have I done to you? We have common friends still you hate me? For what reason?”Also Read - 'Chupana Bhi Nahi Aata...': Urfi Javed Wears Barely-There White Bralette And Jeans, Invites Trolls

Urfi Javed broke down while speaking about having suicidal thoughts. She told the portal, “It was not easy for me, I wanted to cut myself, kill myself. It was years of mental trauma, physical trauma, toxic environment. It took me years to… finally, I was like, it’s either this or I will commit suicide. I wanted bigger things in my life. But paise ki majboori ki wajah se maine itne chhote chhote role kiye.” Also Read - Spotted: Urfi Javed Snapped At Airport, Stuns In A Floral Co-Ords - Watch Viral Video

The internet sensation added that she’s not someone’s daughter-in-law that she should take netizens’ taunts. “Yeh Instagram nahi pura saas bhara hua hai 1920s ki. Aise lagra hai meine shaadi karli hai har ek se, meri maa kuch nahi bolti, tum kyun bolre ho”. Also Read - Urfi Javed Wears Just a Belt Instead of Bralette; Fans Request ‘Itna Mat Karo, Please’