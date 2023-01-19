Home

Urfi Javed Reveals ‘Mother is Worried’ About Her Safety Amid Chitra Wagh Controversy

Urfi Javed recently revealed that her mother is worried about her safety amid threats and Chitra Wagh controversy.

Urfi Javed Reveals ‘Mother is Worried’ About Her Safety: Urfi Javed, known for her bold and sensational fashion statements has always been a darling of paparazzi and gossip mills. The actor continues to create her hot and sizzling reels on Instagram despite the trolling and criticism. She has earlier been slammed by Chahatt Khanna, Farah Khan Ali and Anupamaa actor Sudhanshu Pandey as well. Urfi never hesitates from giving her unfiltered opinions which often gets her into a new controversy. The actor recently got into a verbal spat with BJP leader Chitra Kishor Wagh on social media. The latter had called out Urfi for her dressing sense and misusing ‘freedom of speech’. Now, in an interaction with ETimes, she talked about her parents’ reaction to the same.

URFI JAVED REVEALS ABOUT PARENTS REACTION TO CHITRA WAGH ROW

Urfi told, “My mother gets worried when she hears about these things, because it’s not just on social media, I get calls too.” She also revealed that despite not interfering in her career choices, her parents are bothered about her safety. Urfi also pointed out that showbiz is all about getting popularity, so what’s wrong if she chooses to wear a particular outfit. She stated that people are unnecessarily projecting her as if she was some criminal.

Urfi has acted in daily soaps like Meri Durga and Bade Bhaiya Ki Dulhaniya. She was also a contestant in Bigg Boss OTT Season 1.

