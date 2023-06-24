Urfi Javed Rocks Her Heart Outfit, Gets Mobbed at Sanjit Asgaonkar’s Birthday Party – Inside Pics

Home

Urfi Javed creates shockwaves as she gets massively mobbed at Sanjit Asgaonkar's birthday bash by paparazzi and fans.

Urfi Javed often makes headlines with her quirky fashion and the way she carries herself in bold outfits. The paparazzi are often seen rooting for Urfi’s spotting, and the former ‘Big Boss contestant’ serves them with her unique style sense. After being in the news for now and then, the DIY queen recently made an appearance at Sanjit Asgaonkar’s Birthday bash, and what happened at the party was complete havoc.

Whenever Urfi is witnessed by her fans and media, they all want to click pictures and videos with her, and she politely gives it. But recently when she reached at the birthday bash of her publicist and manager, Sanjit Asgaonkar, her fans and paparazzi struck out at her immensely, and it became a wave full of crazy people who all wanted to capture her.

There were all 8 bodyguards, and you will be surprised that they were not able to control the crowd and her fans and paps rushed over her, but anyhow she managed to come to the podium and then she shared some beautiful moments with Sanjit, cut the cake with him, and also gave him the best wishes for his and his firm Splendid Pr’s future as it also completed 2 years, and also appreciated his work. This massive mob for her shows how she has evolved as a fashion icon of India with hard work and dedication, and it was also no surprise for her to face such a big crowd as she has gotten used to it.

Meanwhile, Urfi Javed is at the top of the headlines for her fashion statements and reaching more and more heights with her DIY fashion.

