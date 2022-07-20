Urfi Javed on Casting Couch: Many renowned personalities in the industry have been vocal about the casting couch. Internet sensation Urfi Javed, who is known for her Bigg Boss OTT spoke about her experience. The internet sensation, who is known for her eccentric fashion choices, has revealed startling details about being forced into the casting couch.Also Read - Urfi Javed Wears Black See-Through Monokini With Dangerously Low-Waist Skirt, Fans Say 'Kabhi Bhi Gir Sakti Hain'

Urfi Javed Opens up About Her Casting Couch Experience

Urfi Javed told spotboye in an interview that she never experienced something like this in the TV industry and that every girl experiences it once in her life. She said, ” Honestly, I have never experienced something like this in the television industry. It’s a very clean industry. But, haan ek do instances hue hai but I won’t blame the industry for an individual. Mai ek do individuals ki wajh se puri industry ko blame nhi kar skti for the casting couch.” Also Read - Urfi Javed Spotted In A Black Transparent Dress, 'Kyun Pareshan Kar Rahe Tumlog' Shouts At Paps - Watch Video

She added, “I feel yeh har ek ladki ke sath hua hai, usko kisi na kisi ne bola hi hoga ki yeh kardo, apko mere sath sona parega (This will eventually happen to every girl working in this field. Big names are involved, and it is extremely evident.) But I have been still lucky mai fasi nhi kisi ke aise trap mai (I didn’t get caught in this trap) I am a clever girl. I maintain my dignity and integrity. As an individual a lot depends on you also, you have an option to say no.” Also Read - Urfi Javed Reacts to Sushmita Sen Being Called Gold Digger: 'She is Already a Rich Woman...'

Urfi Javed also discussed her experience as a homeless person and her will to quit. She stated that there were numerous occasions when she wanted to give up and commit suicide. However, she is grateful that she persisted during those difficult moments.

