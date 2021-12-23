Bigg Boss OTT’s ex-contestant Urfi Javed never misses a chance to flaunt her hotness on Instagram. On Thursday, she shared a video of herself dancing to the recently-released song Madhuban starring Sunny Leone. Urfi looks hot as she is seen all dressed in a white satin bralette and an orange skirt in the video she shared. Urfi does the hook step of Madhuban performed originally by Sunny Leone. She looked super-hot in this look. For makeup, Urfi Javed opted for a dewy base, mascara-laden eyelashes, metallic eye shadow and nude lipstick. She tied her hair in a messy long ponytail. The song is based on the song ‘Madhuban mein Radhika naache’ by Mohammad Rafi in the 1960 movie Kohinoor, and as usual, people are not happy with the remix of an iconic song.Also Read - Neha Bhasin Looks Hot in Purple Leather Bralette That She Wore on Dinner Date, Netizens Say 'Urfi Ko Copy Kiya'

While sharing the video on Instagram, Urfi wrote, "Cannot stop grooving to this song. Not a dancer but the hook step got me hooked!" Fans praised the diva and showered love on the comment section. One of the users wrote, 'Kya Thumka Mara'. Another one said, 'Arey bhaisaab gajab dance performance'.

Have a look at the video here:

Talking about Sunny Leone's dance number Madhuban, the song is crooned by Kanika Kapoor. The peppy track has been composed by Shaarib and Toshi and choreographed and directed by Ganesh Acharya. Sunny has all the hopes from her latest song and believes it will be well received by her fans and listeners.