Urfi Javed Stuns in Sexy And Bold Bori Dress, Netizens Say, 'Ab Tarzan Bhi Ban Gayi, Waah'

Urfi Javed Stuns in Bold Bori Dress: Urfi Javed is jet again game with her bold and sensational fashion statement. Urfi is known for her hot and sexy outfits which doesn’t always go down well with the fashion or moral police. Urfi once again came up with a sexy and shocking attire in her transformational video clip she shared on her Instagram handle. Urfi in the video is seen transforming from casuals to a bori (jute bag) dress. Urfi was flooded with fan comments on her viral post. Urfi has gone one record to confess that she doesn’t care about the trolls or being reprimanded for her life choices on what outfit she wishes to wear.Also Read - Karan Kundrra, Tejasswi Prakash to Host Bigg Boss OTT Season 2? Here’s What We Know

Check out the post shared by Urfi on her Instagram handle:

Urfi Gets Called Out Tarzan by Netizen

Urfi in the video can be seen donning a light purple comfy co-ord set as she transforms in a matter of seconds donning a sexy bori dress. Urfi’s transformation from purple loungewear to a hot bori crop top and sexy mini skirt exudes her oomph factor and sex appeal in the Instagram clip. Urfi looks alluring and hot as she carries off the bold outfit with sheer confidence as always. While some fans went gaga over Urfi’s new hot look. A certain section of netizens dropped hilarious comments. A netizen commented, “Ab Tarzan bhi Bn gyi waah👏👏.” Another user wrote, “Ohhh God😱.” While a netizen dropped a shocking emoji as he commented, “😳.” Also Read - Urfi Javed is a Smokeshow in a Hot Pink Cut-Out Dress, Internet Calls Her ‘Sexy’| Watch Video

Check out the funny reactions on Urfi’s Instagram video:

Urfi has currently around 3.1 million followers on Instagram. Urfi had her shot to fame as a participant in Bigg Boss OTT.

