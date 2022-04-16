Urfi Javed Poses In Cotton Candy Dress: Actor Urfi Javed never disappoints her fans when it comes to posing in bold and stunning outfits. Years ago Lady Gaga had also posed wearing a meat dress. Now it seems Urfi is also walking the same path. This time, she sticks candy floss on her body and poses for her latest viral video. Urfi’s new bold look got mixed responses from netizens as usual. While some praised her, others taunted Urfi for her weird fashion sense. Check out this post on the actor’s Instagram handle:Also Read - US Woman Rescued From Kidnapper By Using TikTok Popularized Signal For Help To Raise Alarm

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Urrfii (@urf7i)

Netizens React To Urfi’s Fashion Sense!

In no time Urfi's post went viral as netizens reacted with hilarious comments on her posts. While some lauded her creativity, others schooled her for bizarre fashion choices. A user commented, "Yeh fashion disgner me sabko pichhe chhod degi 😂😂😂😂." Another fan wrote, "😍😍😍😍😍😍😍😍😍😍😍😍😍😍😍😍😍😍😍😍😍😍😍😍😍😍😍😍😍😍😍😍😍😍😍😍😍😍😍😍😍😍😍😍😍😍😍😍😍🙌❤️." Check out these funny reactions:

Urfi as A Known Face on Television!

Urfi was recently seen in a music video with her rumoured boyfriend singer Kunwarr. The actor also had a brief stint in Bigg Boss OTT in 2021 as she was the first contestant to get eliminated. Urfi previously starred in television shows like Bade Bhaiyya Ki Dulhaniya, Meri Durga, Bepannaah, Punch Beat Season 2 and Kasautii Zindagii Kayy 2.

