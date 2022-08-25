‘I always hope to shine on’, says internet sensation Urfi Javed while sharing a seductive side of her in a blingy barely there mini off-shoulder dress. Urfi, who has unique and out-of-the-box fashion statements, shared a sexy video of her flaunting her newly designed outfit that shows her love for a galaxy of stars. The video has raised many eyebrows as netizens trolled for her look. Urfi Javed was seen wearing a body-hugging dress that featured a see-through element right from the midriff to the waist area.Also Read - Urfi Javed Says 'No Place Safe For Women' After Man Accused of 'Cyber Raping' Her Gets Bail, Read Full Post

Urfi Javed flaunted her curves and looked confident while carrying the outfit, watch

Urfi Javed got trolled for this dress

On Wednesday, Urfi Javed posed for the paparazzi and explained her outfit to them by showing her Instagram post on her smart phone. She tells them that she posted the picture of ‘Galaxy of Stars.’ Urfi pointed out her hair clips in stars shape.