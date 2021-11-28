Mumbai: Internet sensation Urfi Javed has been causing a stir with her bizarre fashion choices ever since she appeared from Bigg Boss OTT. The actor from Aye Mere Humsafar, who has been a target of internet trolls for her out-of-the-box sartorial choices, isn’t one to back down and stop sharing images in the clothes she likes and feels comfortable and confident in. She knows how to deal with trolls by not dealing with trolls. Well, Urfi recently shared a sensuous transformation video where she looked bold in a red tube plunging neckline dress.Also Read - Urfi Javed Makes Explosive Claims, Says 'Lost Anupamaa Due To Ex-Boyfriend Paras Kalnawat'

Urfi Javed captioned the post by writing, "How long does it take for you guys to get ready ? #reels #reelitfeelit #reelkrofeelkro #reelinstagram". She received several hate comments and a few people loved what she wore". One of the users wrote, "Haila bomb transformation".

Watch Urrfi Javed’s seductive transformation here:

Meanwhile, Urfi is also making headlines for her past relationship with actor Paras Kalnawat. She parted ways with Paras in 2017 and when the portal asked her to speak about him she said he didn’t allow me to work in Anupama,”He won’t work with me. We were supposed to work in ‘Anupamaa’ together. He asked the team to not cast me. His girlfriend, present or ex or whatever, doesn’t want us to work together. So kiddish!”