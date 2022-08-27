Urfi Javed Shocks Again, Covers Her Body With Chaandi Vark: Urfi Javed, who was called a fashion icon by Ranveer Singh on Koffee With Karan 7 is leaving no stones untuned to compete with her idol. Urfi, who previously, supported Ranveer on his naked photoshoot controversy once again joined him in the dare-to-bare league. The actor posed in nothing but Chandi Vark to cover her modest in a seminude topless picture posted on her Instagram handle. Urfi is not new to sparking controversies with her unabashed fashion choices and bold statements. The actor has always maintained that she dresses up as per her wish and nobody can tell her what to wear. She is often targeted by the fashion police and trolls for her weird fashion sense, but doesn’t pay any heed to either of them.Also Read - Jhalak Dikhla Jaa 10: Urfi Javed Steals Limelight in Blue Cut-Out Dress With Mirrors, Fans Say 'Ek Platform Aur...' - WATCH

CHECK OUT URFI JAVED’S INSTAGRAM POST:

Urfi Javed Sizzles In Stunning New Video, Says 'I Always Hope To Shine On'. We Can't Agree More

KAVITA KAUSHIK CALLS URFI JAVED KAJU KATLI

Urfi captioned her post as, “Illuminating ✨Used chaandi ka warq for this.” Netizens came up with funny to goofy reactions on Urfi’s new bold and sexy avatar. Commenting on her tempting look actor Kavita Kaushik wrote, “Ayyyye kaju katli 😍,” taking a satirical jibe referring to the sweet which has the same colour. Another netizen wrote, “Fancy dress competition hai kya banogi tum? Urfi javed – Barfi 😂.” A fan also commented, “Oh wooow 😍.” Also Read - Urfi Javed Says 'No Place Safe For Women' After Man Accused of 'Cyber Raping' Her Gets Bail, Read Full Post

Urfi Javed appeared on the first season of Bigg Boss OTT as a contestant. She has also acted in Daily soaps like Meri Durga and Bade Bhaiyaa ki Dulhaniya.

