Urfi Javed Shocks Internet AGAIN in Hot Barely-There Top Made of Jewellery - Watch

Urfi Javed Shocks Internet in Dress Made of Jewellery: Urfi Javed never misses an opportunity to experiment with her fashion choices, especially around the festive season. The actor known for her style experiments is the always the darling of the paparazzi. Despite of facing criticism from the fashion and moral police to receiving rape threats, Urfi has never shied away from living life on her own times. She was also slammed by Chahatt Khanna and Farah Khan Ali for her weir dressing sense. Even Anupamaa actor Sudhanshu Pandey had lashed out at her for posting a topless video during Laxmi Pujan. Now, Urfi once again stunned everyone in her hot barely-there sizzling avatar.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Viral Bhayani (@viralbhayani)

URFI JAVED SHOCKS NETIZENS IN BARELY-THERE TOP AGAIN

Urfi was seen donning jewellery to cover her up in almost topless attire. She wore a sexy black mini skirt with side cuts. The actor completed her look with a hair bun. Urfi’s scorching hot persona brought the much-needed sex appeal and sensuality in the hot video shared by paparazzo Viral Bhayani. Netizens came up with mixed reactions as usual. While some fans came up with fire, heart, heart-shaped eye and kiss emojis. Others trolled her for wearing such a revealing outfit in public.

Urfi has acted in daily soaps like Meri Durga and Bade Bhaiya Ki Dulhaniya. She also participated in Bigg Boss OTT Season 1.

