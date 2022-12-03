Urfi Javed Shocks Netizens AGAIN by Posing in Barely-There Dress Made of Tapes – See Hot Photo

Urfi Javed Shocks Netizens AGAIN by Posing in Barely-There Dress Made of Tapes - See Hot Photo

Urfi Javed Poses in Hot Dress Made of Tapes: Urfi Javed is unstoppable when it comes to her bold fashion statements. The actor always makes to the headlines by creating sensation at the gossip mills through her sizzling videos and pictures. Urfi has always been a darling of the paparazzi as she never shies away from posing while donning her sexy outfits. Now she has once again set the internet ablaze with her fiery Instagram video. The actor posed in a dress made of red tapes in the few second long clip. Urfi has had previously got into ugly verbal spats with Chahatt Khanna and Farah Khan Ali. She was also slammed by Anupamaa actor Sudhanshu Pandey for posting a topless video during Laxmi Pujan.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Uorfi (@urf7i)

URFI JAVED GETS MIXED REACTION FROM NETIZENS FOR HER BOLD AVATAR

Urfi captioned her smoking hot video as, “Caught In a web ! Hair @manishamhatre_29📸 @sk_.click Concept – meeee Make up meeee.” The actor as usual got mixed reactions from netizens. While some hailed her hot and sexy avatar. Others brutally trolled her for posting such kind of videos. Urfi has always maintained that she dresses whatever she feels like and nobody can dictate her life choices. Despite receiving online threats, the actor continues with her shocking style experiments.

Urfi has worked in popular daily soaps like Meri Durga and Bade Bhaiyaa Ki Dulhaniya. She also participated in Bigg Boss OTT Season 1.

