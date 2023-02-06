Home

Urfi Javed Shocks Netizens Again in Smoking Hot Semi-Bikini Avatar – Watch

Urfi Javed recently shocked netizens again in her smoking hot semi-bikini avatar as she posted a sizzling video reel. - Watch

Urfi Javed Shocks Netizens Again: Urfi Javed once again shocked netizens as she donned a barely-there shirt and pant attire. In her latest hot reel she appeared in a semi-bikini look. Urfi is known for her bold fashion statements and this time it was no different. Urfi got mixed response from netizens as they hailed her sensuous video. However, a section of users also criticised her outfit. The actor has always maintained that she is unaffected by naysayers, and it is her wish to dress up the way she wants. She has had social media spats with Chahatt Khanna and Farah Khan Ali in the past as they slammed her for her weird dressing style. Anupamaa actor Sudhanshu Pandey was also enraged at Urfi for posting her topless video during Laxmi Pujan.

CHECK OUT URFI JAVED’S VIRAL POST:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Uorfi (@urf7i)

URFI JAVED STUNS NETIZENS IN SEMI-BIKINI LOOK

In her new video, the actor can be seen donning a black bow, white shirt and black pants as she stands up in front of the mirror. Her back reflection from mirror showcases a minimal black lingerie. The actor brings the much-needed sensuality raunchiness in the sultry and sensational video clip. While her fans dropped heart, heart-shaped eye and fire emojis. A section of netizens also made some funny comments over her style statement.

Urfi has acted in daily soaps like Meri Durga and Bade Bhaiya Ki Dulhaniya. She was also a contestant in Bigg Boss OTT Season 1.

