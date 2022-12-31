Urfi Javed Shows Her Bruised Face, Opens Up on Under-Eye Filler Gone Wrong

Urfi Javed showed her bruised face and talked about her decision of opting for an under-eye filler that had gone wrong. See clips

Internet sensation and TV actress Urfi Javed never misses a chance to show her body. From ruling hearts with her bold statements to being part of the biggest reality show of small screen, Bigg Boss OTT, Urfi Javed has done it all. Recently, on her Instagram stories, Urfi Javed opened up about her transformation and talked about her decision of opting for an under-eye filler that had gone wrong. Calling out the dark circle creams, she said they all are a scam.

Urfi Javed posted a photo wherein she is seen with bruises under her eye. In the viral video, she clarified it’s not because of being hit or injured but her under-eye filler that went wrong. She wrote, “So yesterday I hid this make up se! Kinda proud of myself…No, no one hit me, I got under eye fillers and it bruised. All of these dark circle creams are a scam! Don’t buy them.”

A few days ago, Urfi stunned everyone in her hot barely-there sizzling avatar. She was seen donning jewellery to cover her up in almost topless attire. She wore a sexy black mini-skirt with side cuts to complete the look.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Viral Bhayani (@viralbhayani)



Urfi has acted in daily soaps like Meri Durga and Bade Bhaiya Ki Dulhaniya. She also participated in Bigg Boss OTT Season 1.