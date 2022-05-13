Urfi Javed’s Sister Asfi Shares Beachside Pics: Actor Urfi Javed thy name is sensationalism and glamour. The former OTT contestant who has setup a benchmark with her viral hot and sexy Instagram post now has competition coming from none other than her baby sister Asfi. The blogger who is quite active on Instagram keeps on posting hot and stunning pictures in western and traditional attires.Also Read - Urfi Javed Along With Her Sister Snapped At A Cafe In Andheri, Says, 'Mai Achchi Kab Nahi Lagti Hoon' - Watch Video

Asfi Javed Exudes Hotness at Beachside in Casuals

The blogger looks stunning as she poses in a dreamy pose at the beachside. Asfi oozes in the glam quotient as she exudes boldness and confidence in green sleeveless top and brown trousers. The young Instagrammer is surely following Urfi’s footsteps. Check out this beachside hot look of Asfi: Also Read - Urfi Javed Celebrates 3 Million Followers, Shares Hungover Video From Late Night Bash: 'I Know You Still Stalking'

Asfi Javed in Hot-Chic Summer Look!

Asfi looks stylish and cool in this hot chic summer look. The blogger effortlessly slays the hot and bold look as she dons white crop top with black trousers and black shades to beat the summer heat. Check out this bold and hot look of Asfi:

Asfi Javed in Ethereal Ethnic Look

Asfi looks innocent and cuteness overloaded in this simple salwar suit. A slight contrast from elder sister Urfi, Asfi likes to experiment her looks between urban to ethnic wear. Check out this drop-dead gorgeous traditional look of the blogger:

Asfi Javed’s Sassy And Classy Look!

Asfi brings innocence with confidence as she looks stunning in this neon dress. Her charm and charisma is spot on. Check out this sassy look of Asfi in green neon dress:

Asfi Javed Sets Fashion Goals!

Asfi dresses like a fashionista in this matching pair of trousers and stylish top. The transparent sunglasses only add up to her bold and vivacious persona. Check out this trendy summer look of Asfi:

A few days ago Asfi was spotted along with her sister Urfi outside a restaurant.

For more updates on Asfi and Urfi Javed, check out this space at India.com.