Mumbai: Internet sensation Urfi Javed leaves no stones unturned when it comes to flaunting her hotness. She has been trolled several times but it seems that trolls doesn't affect her anymore as she has been taking it as a motivation. She has been dressing up boldly on the streets of Mumbai. In a recent video shared by her, Urfi looked amazing and sultry hot in a lavender dress with plunging neckline. She completed her look with bold red lipstick. Urfi chose an Instagram filter Blink React that is trending these days and she lip-synched 'Sneaky Link 2.0 Hxllywood, Soulja Boy, Kayla Nicole'.

The video has got lakh of views and comments and most of them are the ones who are praising Urfi on her looks. One of the user wrote, "Itni Gori Kaise Ho?' Another fan wrote, "Stylish gorgeous prettiest hottest and most beautiful girl on Instagram ❤".

Watch the video shared by Urfi here:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Urrfii (@urf7i)

A few days ago, Urfi made headlines for recreating Rihanna’s Met Gala outfit and instead of a dress, she wore a foil. LOL! She also created quite a stir among netizens after her pictures in a cropped denim jacket with a pastel pink bralette at the airport went viral online. Urfi from Aye Mere Humsafar, who has been a target of internet trolls for her out-of-the-box sartorial choices, isn’t one to back down and stop sharing images in the clothes she likes and feels comfortable and confident in.

What do you think?