Urfi Javed Sizzles in Off-Shoulder See Through Shimmery Dress: Urfi Javed always comes up with unique and out-of-the-box fashion statements. The actor known for her bold avatars and raunchy dressing sense this time had something for the space science buffs. Urfi wore an off-shoulder shimmery dress which she tried to match with the appearance of the newly discovered ‘Galaxy of Stars’ viral photo. The Bigg Boss OTT Season 1 contestant has often times been criticised or her weird fashion choices. Her spat with Chahatt Khanna and Farah Ali Khan is quite well known. Urfi has always maintained that she is free to dress-up the way she wants and nobody can tell her on how to conduct herself.

Check Out Urfi’s Video Shared by Photographer Viral Bhayani:

In the video Urfi poses for the paparazzi and explains her outfit to them by showing her Instagram post on her smart phone. She tells them that she posted the picture of ‘Galaxy of Stars.’ Urfi points out at her hair clips in stars shape. Urfi had captioned her captioned her post as, “Wow! The galaxy has always mesmerized me with its beauty. I am convinced to design my next outfit based on this viral image of the galaxy of dancing stars. To see what I have in mind, stay tuned!- #JDJ10.”

Urfi has also acted in daily soaps like Meri Durga and Bade Bhaiya ki Dulahaniya.

