Urfi Javed Sizzles in Hot Red Broken Heart Bralette: Urfi Javed is once again active with her bold and unique fashion statements and her new hot look has gone viral. The actor known for breaking the internet with her sexy avatars once again surprised her fans and followers. Urfi has often made it clear that she dresses up as per her wish and nobody has the right to comment on her dressing sense. She also had rifts with Chahatt Khanna and Farah Khan Ali on social media in the past regarding the same. Now, once again the bold and bindaas diva treated her fans with her new look as she wore a barely-there red bralette teamed with matching micro-mini-skirt.Also Read - 'Bomb Maam': Fan Reacts As Urfi Drops A Bombshell Video Joining Kala Chashma Trend

CHECK OUT URFI JAVED’S NEW VIDEO SHARED BY VIRAL BHAYANI:

NETIZENS TAKE A JIBE AT URFI JAVED’S NEW AVATAR

Urfi was seen donning a red hot broken-heart shaped bralette teamed with matching micro-mini-skirt during her day out. The actor looked astonishing and sensual in her smoking hot attire. Urfi was seen posing, giggling, smiling and talking to the paps while getting clicked in her sizzling avatar. While some fans went gaga over her sex appeal and oomph factor, others took a checky jibe. A netizen wrote, “Kisne dil toda,” another person commented, “Pranaam,” with three folded hand emojis. A netizen also wrote, “Breakup kr liya,” with three laughing emojis. Also Read - Urfi Javed Hot Looks: 10 Hot And Bold Photos Of Urfi Javed That Proves She Is An Internet Sensation | Watch Video

Urfi has been part of daily soaps like Meri Durga and Bade Bhaiyaa ki Dulhaniya. She was also contestant in Bigg Boss OTT Season 1.

