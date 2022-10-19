A few days ago, Jaya Bachchan’s video went viral where paps were following her and her granddaughter Navya Naveli Nanda. We know how Jaya Bachchan reacts to paps clicking on her and she has made headlines with her rude statements. This time too, Jaya Bachchan was heard saying “Serves you right, I hope you double up and fall!” The legendary actress then questioned the media. “Aap log koun hain? Kaunse media se hain (Who are you, from which media are you)?” she asked.Also Read - Urfi Javed Goes Backless With Her Ulti Shirt, Netizens Say 'Peeche Toh Dekho Peeche' - Watch HOT Viral Video

Money can’t buy “Manners and Class”

She says to reporter ” I hope you stumble and fall ” but she doesn’t realize that she herself has fallen very low …#JayaBachchan pic.twitter.com/PjEy0SQncQ — Vikas Raina ( ) (@VikasInExile) October 17, 2022



While Navya Naveli Nanda tried calming down, the veteran actor kept questioning the photographers. When they answered that they are from the teams of paparazzi photographers, she appeared confused. “What? Kaunsa akhbaar hai yeh (Which newspaper is this).” Also Read - Urfi Javed’s Blooper Video From Haye Haye Yeh Majboori Goes Viral: ‘Haye Haye Ho Gaya' - Watch

Jaya Bachchan’s rude behavior didn’t go well with actress Urfi Javed who took to her Instagram stories. Urfi reshared the video and slammed Jaya Bachchan, “Did she just say ‘I hope you double and fall’. Please let’s not be like her, let’s hope all of us only rise. Be it the one behind the camera or in front. People won’t respect you because you’re elder to them or more powerful, they’ll respect you if you’re nice to them.” Also Read - Urfi Javed Flaunts Her Hot Curves in Nude Pink Bodycon Dress on Her Pre-Birthday Bash - WATCH Viral Video

In her next story, Urfi wrote, “Trust me sometimes I hate it too that I’m so opinionated, I wanna control but dayum this mouth. I know I’m ruining my work opportunities by speaking up but yaar chup nahi raha jata. I feel when you’re quiet on matters that don’t bother you, it shows how entitled you are. Apne ghar paani bijli aati hai, toh jinke ghar nahi aati unke liye hum kyun bole. Yeh wo waali baat lagti hai mujhe! I know all human beings can never be at an equal level but at least we all can get equal opportunities to grow – for that we all need to raise our voices”.