Urfi Javed Calls Raj Kundrra ‘Porn King’ After He Mocks Her Outfits: ‘Dosro Ko Nanga…’

Urfi Javed recently slammed Raj Kundra after he made mocking remarks on her outfits during a standup act.

Urfi Javed Slams Raj Kundra as He Mocks Her Outfits: Urfi Javed is always honest and upfront with her opinions and always calls a spade a spade. The actress recently confessed about capitalizing on her sexuality at a conclave event. Urfi, who has unapologetically embraced her individuality never shies away from owning her actions. Now, she has reacted to Raj Kundra’s mocking remarks on her outfits. The British-Indian businessman recently posted a video clip of his standup act which did not go down too well with the former Bigg Boss OTT Season 1 contestant. She retorted back and even brought up his recent arrest in the alleged adult film racket.

URFI JAVED REACTS TO RAJ KUNDRA’S VIRAL VIDEO:

URFI JAVED LASHES OUT AT SHILPA SHETTY’S HUSBAND RAJ KUNDRA

While performing in front of live audiences, Raj said, “Agar mujhe kisi ne pyaar kia hai na pichle 2 saal mein, toh woh hai paparazzi. Kyuki 2 hi toh inke star hai, ek main aur ek Uorfi Javed. Or Media yahi dekhti hai ke Raj Kundra kya pehenega aur Uorfi Javed kya nahi pehengi (If someone has shown me love in the past two years, it’s paparazzi, because it is just me and Urfi Javed. Because the media only looks at what Raj Kundra will wear and what Urfi Javed won’t wear.” Urfi shared the clip in her Instagram stories and captioned it as, “Dosro ko nanga kar ke paise kamane waale ab meri kapdo pe comment karenge. 🙂 Sorry not sorry p*rn king (Those who earn a living out of stripping naked other people will now comment on my wardrobe. Sorry not sorry p*rn king.”

WATCH RAJ KUNDRA’S VIRAL VIDEO:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Raj Kundra (@onlyrajkundra)

Urfi has acted in Indian television series like Meri Durga and Bade Bhaiya Ki Dulhaniya. She was also a contestant in the reality show Bigg Boss OTT Season 1.

