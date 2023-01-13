Home

Urfi Javed Slams Sadhguru For His Views on LGBTQ Community: ‘Your Brain is Small’

Urfi Javed recently slammed Sadhguru for his views on LGBTQ community in a viral clip from one of his interviews.

Urfi Javed Slams Sadhguru For His Views on LGBTQ Community: Urfi Javed, known for her happening life is always amid a new controversy. The actor who has already been in the news because of her tiff with BJP leader Chitra Wagh, once again gave a lambasting statement. The actor slammed the spiritual leader for his opinion on LGBTQ community and the campaign in support of it. Urfi took to her Instagram stories and also asked netizens who follow Sadhguru to unfollow her. She called out his video clip as ‘propaganda’ and highlighted the importance of talking about ‘sexuality freely and loudly’. Urfi has always been vocal about her views and never paid much heed to trolls or naysayers.

CHECK OUT URFI JAVED’S VIRAL POSTS ON SADHGURU:

URFI JAVED SUPPORTS LGBTQ COMMUNITY

In the viral clip Sadhguru can be seen saying that the LGBTQ campaign needs to stop. The actor captioned her Instagram story as, “Anyone who follows this cult leader, please unfollow me. So, LGBTQ is actually a campaign, according to him. It is rightly so, as the said people involved in the campaign are able to talk about their sexuality freely and loudly. The percentage of the LGBTQ community is not small but guess what. Your brain is.” She added in another post, “Such type of propaganda should not be encouraged. The LGBTQ community needs our support. For centuries, people were forced to hide their sexuality. Pretend to be someone else. We need to have campaigns. Parades to tell everyone that it is okay to be yourself. No matter who you choose to love. You are accepted.”

CHECK OUT VIRAL BHIYANI’S VIDEO OF URFI JAVED:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Viral Bhayani (@viralbhayani)

URFI JAVED MEETS MAHARASHTRA WOMEN COMMISION CHAIRPERSON RUPALI CHAKANKAR

Urfi was recently papped outside the office of Rupali Chakankar, chairperson of Maharashtra State Commision of Women. Her lawyer Nitin Satpute has filed complaint against Chitra Wagh accusing her of threatening and intimidation on public platform. Wagh and Urfi had engaged in a verbal spat on social media after the BJP politician objected over the latter’s dressing sense.

Urfi has acted in daily soaps like Meri Durga and Bade Bhaiya Ki Dulhaniya. She was also a contestant in Bigg Boss OTT Season 1.

