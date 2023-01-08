Urfi Javed Slays in Hot Backless Pink Salwar-Suit at Airport, Netizens Say ‘Unbelievable For a Change’ – Watch

Urfi Javed recently stunned in her sizzling backless pink salwar-suit as she was papped at the airport post her picture with veteran lyricist Javed Akhtar went viral.

Urfi Javed Slays in Hot Backless Pink Salwar-Suit: Urfi Javed very well knows how to surprise her fans and followers with her fashion statements. As her recent picture with veteran lyricist Javed Akhtar went viral, she was recently papped at the airport. Urfi aced her new look with a fine blend of grace and sex appeal. The actor’s latest avatar in hot pink salwar-suit has left netizens go gaga over her hot looks. Urfi stunned everyone in her ravishing and sexy traditional outfit and also joked with the shutterbugs. Her two videos were shared by paparazzo Viral Bhayani. She was in awe of Javed Akhtar and couldn’t help praising him. The actor also took a sly jibe on their common names. Urfi had once clarified on social media that she wasn’t the senior lyricist’s granddaughter.

URFI JAVED DONS HOT PINK BACKLESS SALWAR-SUIT

In one of the clips from airport the actor can be seen talking to paparazzi where she can be seen saying, “Mere saath hi the, meri flight me, bohot acche hain (We were together in the flight, he is very nice). Humne bohot baate kari (We chatted a lot). Maine unko bola hai ki aapko pata hai na ki main aapki poti hoon (I have told him that I am your granddaughter). Ab jaydad ke teen hisse hone waale hain (Now the property will have to be divided among three).” In another clip Urfi’s hot backless salwar-suit is revealed. As usual, there were mixed reactions on her sexy look. A netizen wrote, “UNBELIEVABLE. FOR A CHANGE😂😂.” While some trolled her, others dropped fire emojis.

CHECK OUT URFI JAVED’S VIDEO CLIPS SHARED BY VIRAL BHAYANI:

Urfi has acted in daily soaps like Meri Durga and Bade Bhaiya Ki Dulhaniya. She was also a contestant in Bigg Boss OTT Season 1.

