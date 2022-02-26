Love her, hate her – but you just cannot ignore her. Urfi Javed is often in the news for her eccentric and bold fashion choices. Urfi, who was last seen in Bigg Boss OTT, is not afraid to wear bold outfits in public even though she often gets trolled for it. On Saturday, Urfi was spotted by the shutterbugs in Juhu, wearing a see-through metallic dress.Also Read - Urfi Javed Gives Major Sufi Vibes In Her Beautiful Green Suit, Fans Say 'Nazar Na Lage...Touchwood'

Urfi wore a pink top with a see-through skirt and a beige overcoat. She accessorized her look with a pair of white earrings which complimented her attire. She also paired her dress with matching heels which made her look every bit stunning and gorgeous. Check out her look below:

Fans (and trolls) flooded the comment section of the video with heart and fire emojis. While some appreciated Urfi’s bold avatar, others, as usual, trolled her for outfit. ‘Ye apna alag hi Red carpet Red carpet khelti rehti h 😂,’ wrote a fan. ‘RIP Fashion’, wrote another. There were some who liked her makeup. “I don’t know but makeup wise I loved this look,” wrote an Instagram user. Check out the comments below:

What are your thoughts on Urfi’s bold new look? Sound off in the comments below.