Mumbai: Internet sensation Urfi Javed has a love interest for bizarre and weird outfits. The Bigg Boss OTT contestant has several times made headlines for her outfits and today also, the actor’s pool video has gone viral where she is seen stepping out of the pool in sizzling blue bikini. Flaunting her wet hair, toned legs and perfect curves, Urfi Javed looks absolutely stunning in this video which has been shared by a paparazzi on Instagram.Also Read - Urfi Javed Accuses Casting Director Of Demanding Sexual Favours, Shares Viral Chats | Details Inside

The viral video has left fans divided as a few section people complimented her and others trolled. While some are calling Urfi Javed the sexiest of all, others think that she is desperate to get notice. “Ye hight mai doremon jesi hai, but cute hai” one of the fans wrote. However, another social media user commented, “Ab ye soch rhi h aur naya kya dikhaun.” Also Read - Urfi Javed Copies Kim Kardashian, Wears Nude One Leg Leotard- See Hilarious Reactions

Watch Urfi Javed’s video here:

Talking about trolls, Urfi Javed had earlier opened up that she really does not care about it. “I don’t care at all. I don’t know why I am like this, but it doesn’t bother me. Why will the opinion of stupid people bother me? I mean, it never did bother me. Of course, the media too to an extent also slut-shamed me,” Urfi had said.

On the work front, Urfi participated in Bigg Boss OTT and has previously worked in several television shows including Bade Bhaiyya Ki Dulhania, Meri Durga, Bepannaah and Puncch Beat Season 2.