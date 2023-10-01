Urfi Javed Stuns in Halloween Inspired Topless Avatar – Watch

Home

Urfi Javed Stuns in Halloween Inspired Topless Avatar: Urfi Javed never shies away from experimenting with her style statements. The actress known for her bold and unique fashion sense is often under the radar of netizens for her wardrobe. Urfi opted for a Halloween inspired look as she posted her stunning video on her Instagram handle. Netizens dropped hilarious comments on her new viral avatar. The former Bigg Boss OTT Season 1 contestant has often been on the receiving end of online trolls and moral police for her sexy outfits. However, she has always maintained that she lives her life on her own terms and nobody has the right to dictate her on her choices.

URFI JAVED’S BOLD HALLOWEEN CLIP GOES VIRAL:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Uorfi (@urf7i)

URFI JAVED SHARES JAW-DROPPING HALLOWEEN VIDEO

Urfi took to her Instagram handle and shared a video of herself wearing a black vampire blazer, leather boots and a gothic makeup. She wore bold red lipstick with her upper lip outlined with black. The actress went topless as her blazer was unbuttoned in the sexy video shoot. Urfi brought the much-needed oomph factor and sensuality in the scorching hot clip. She captioned her post as, “Unleashing my inner demon Conceptualisation @aydee_____ @mohitkrtiwari Shot and Directed by @mohitkrtiwari”. A netizen jokingly commented, “Ye apsara km devil jyada lg rii he (She doesn’t look like angel, instead she appears more like a devil)”. Another user wrote, “Demon kam Doraemon zyada lag rahi hai (She is looking more like Doraemon rather than Demon)”

Urfi has acted in Indian television series like Meri Durga and Bade Bhaiya Ki Dulhaniya. She was also a contestant in the reality show Bigg Boss OTT Season 1.

