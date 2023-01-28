Home

Urfi Javed Stuns Internet in Black Salwar Suit And Dupatta Outside Gurudwara, Fans Say ‘Yakeen Nahi Ho Raha’ – Watch Viral Videos

Urfi Javed sent shock waves across the internet with her traditional outfit at a religious site in the viral clip - WATCH

Urfi Javed Stuns Internet in Black Salwar Suit And Dupatta Outside Gurudwara, Fans Say 'Yakeen Nahi Ho Raha' - Watch Viral Videos (Photo Credit: Viral Bhayani)

Urfi Javed Viral Video: Urfi Javed stunned the entire internet with her latest outfit and it is nothing unusual but a simple black-coloured ethnic outfit. Former Bigg Boss OTT fame stops at nothing when it comes to shocking her fans and followers, and she does it again! Internet sensation Urfi Javed, who is known for her daring wardrobe choices, visited Gurudwara in Mumbai in a black salwar suit. In the viral video, she can be seen entering the religious site and distributing prasad thereafter. The actor’s video has been making several rounds on the internet and her fans are in disbelief.

Urfi Javed’s viral video in a traditional outfit has sent shock waves across the internet as fas dropped astounding emojis in the comment section. One of the users wrote, “Ruko ek sec, me apni aakhe saaf karlu! Pata nhi mujhe Urfi poore kapde me dikh rhi hai aaj 👀.” Another user wrote, “Yr, mam is very humble towards God and also her fans..she loves dressing may be that’s the reason she always Weird different style of dressing but her intention is pure and she always love Humanity.”

Urfi Javed has also made waves for her unfiltered conversations. She has previously engaged in verbal altercations with Chahatt Khanna and Farah Khan Ali as well. They had criticized her for wearing odd clothing, which sparked an argument with Urfi on social media. On the professional front, Urfi Javed was recently spotted in Sunny Leone-hosted Splitsvilla season 14. She has also been a part of daily soaps like Meri Durga, Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai and Bade Bhaiya Ki Dulhaniya. She was also a popular contestant in Bigg Boss OTT Season 1.

