Urfi Javed's Transformation Video: Internet sensation and actress Urfi Javed has been making headlines for her barely-there outfits and topless pictures. Urfi is already among the most stylish ones in the industry, especially among the younger generation. The actress who was seen in Bigg Boss OTT as one of the contestants, is often spotted giving style inspo to quite a lot of young girls out there. With the latest Instagram post, Urfi Javed has now surprised her fans with her Poo Bani Parvati avatar as she wore a traditional suit on the occasion of Ganesh Chaturthi. Urfi reminded everyone of the popular 'Poo' from Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham.

Urfi Javed can be seen singing Ganesha mantra 'Shree Ganeshay Dheemahi'. While sharing the clip, the actress wrote, "Ganpati Bappa Morya !! Also this is not my audition for Indian idol , kiski bhi judge banna hai wo court jaye ! I can't sing and I know it".

URFI JAVED TURNS DESI GIRL IN A TRADITIONAL SUIT, WATCH:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Uorfi (@urf7i)



Urfi Javed ditched sexy and hot outfits ahead of Ganesh Chaturthi. Netizens on the comment section praised her for her dressing game. A user wrote, “Aaj bhi to achi lagri ho Mashallah”. Another wrote, “Great respect towards u that u appeared in a traditional way❤️”.

A LOOK AT THE COMMENTS ON URFI JAVED’S POST:

Urfi Javed, in a previous Instagram post, had much outdone herself by sticking silver foil used on sweets on her upper body. She also explained her new style experiment while writing, “Illuminating ✨Used chandi ka warq for this.” There was a section that slammed Urfi for going bare and posting such photos for attention.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Uorfi (@urf7i)

On the work front, Urfi Javed was spotted in a glittery outfit at Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 10′s launch after party. If reports are to be true, she might be seen as one of the contestants there.