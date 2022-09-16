Urfi Javed Takes a Dig at Chahatt Khanna: Urfi Javed once again took potshots at Chahatt Khanna as the Enforcement Directorate named her in connection with conman Sukesh Chandrasekhar case. The actor took to her Instagram stories to post a quote taking a sly dig at Chahatt as her name surfaced among those celebs linked with Sukesh. For the unversed, Chahatt had previously slammed Urfi for her dressing sense while the latter made remarks on her two broken marriages. Urfi had later admitted that she regretted commenting on her personal life. The ED in its charge sheet mentioned Chahatt’s name among the actors and models who met the conman in Tihar jail via his associate Pinky Irani.Also Read - Urfi Javed Flaunts Purple Thongs And Matching Bralette on Movie Outing, Asks Paps 'Washroom Tak Aoge Mere Piche...' - Watch Viral Video

ED NAMES CHAHATT KHANNA IN CONNECTION TO SUKESH CHANDRASEKAHR CASE

Urfi took a sarcastic jibe on Chahatt and wrote in her Instagram story, “But I’m the obnoxious one for dressing up indecently and paying the media.” The ED’s charge sheet stated that, “During the first meeting in April 2018, the accused Pinky Irani received an amount to the tune of ₹10 lakh in cash from Sukesh Chandrasekhar, out of which she gave cash to the tune of Rs. 1.5 lakh to Nikita Tamboli. On the second occasion, after two to three weeks of her first meeting, she went alone to meet Sukesh Chandrasekhar where she was given cash to the tune of ₹2 lakh and one Gucci Bag by the accused Sukesh Chandrasekhar.” Also Read - Urfi Javed Wins Hearts in Makeup-Free Look, Netizens Call Her 'So Humble' For Offering Tea to Paps - Watch Viral Video

URFI JAVED-CHAHATT KHANNA CATFIGHT

In August, Chahatt targeted Urfi by commenting on her outfit and wrote, “Who wears this? And on streets? I mean anyone would remove their clothes and the media makes them a celebrity?” Accusing Urfi of cheap publicity Chahatt opined, “Anyone would pay for spotting and do anything or even go nude and you’ll will carry? This is obnoxiously sad!! God bless you with some wisdom.” Urfi in her story hit back at Chahatt and alleged that the latter had paid followers. She captioned her post as, “@chahattkhanna also whatever anyone does on this earth is none of your business, why didn’t you upload this story for Ranveer Singh? Shows your hypocrisy. See I didn’t judge you for your TWO divorces, dating away younger men so why judge me?” Also Read - Urfi Javed Flaunts Hotness in Dangerously High Waist Dress, Fan Asks ‘Ander Ka Kaha Hain?’ -Watch Video