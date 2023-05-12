Urfi Javed Takes a Sly Jibe at Ashneer Grover Over FIR Filed Against Him

In the clip, he is heard saying: “Kaun bandi hai woh Uorfi Javed, kya naam hai uska? Celebrity toh woh bhi hai. Kabhi woh jeans neeche phene ki jagah upar phen ke aa jayegi. Toh uska koi matlab nahi hai.” She clapped back at him, sharing a news report of the fraud with BharatPe.

You may like to read

She captioned it: “Or inka ‘core’ hai ‘crore’ ka fraud karna, tabhi toh yeh celebrity hai (And his core is committing fraud to the tunes of crores, that’s why he is celebrity).”