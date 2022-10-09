Urfi Javed Talks About Her Difficult Journey: Actor Urfi Javed is one of the most popular names in the industry. From her bold styling appearances to her unfiltered conversation, Urfi Javed has never failed to make waves. The internet sensation, who started her career with TV shows in 2016 had a difficult journey. In an interview with HT, Urfi aka Uorfi Javed reveals how she survived in Mumbai and people tried to take advantage of her. She also talked about being replaced in TV shows overnight and having goons dispatched to her home by the producers.Also Read - Urfi Javed Breaks Silence on Not Getting Work: 'They Feel I Have a Certain Image...'

Urfi Javed- The Internet Sensation!

URFI JAVED TALKS ABOUT HER DIFFICULT JOURNEY

Talking about her difficult journey to HT, Urfi Javed said, “It was a difficult journey, bohot zyada difficult thi. Mumbai mein kitni problems sehni padi hai, kaise survive kiya hai, I know that. But without hurdles there isn’t fun in enjoying success. I had a typical struggle waali life. Log bohot advantage lene ki koshish karte hai.” Urfi Javed, who was replaced on the shows without any notice, shared incidents from her past. She told that she was a part of a mythological show for which she reached the sets in Naigaon at 5.30 AM. She was in her room for 6-7 hours and no one told her that she was replaced until she asked.

Urfi Javed related another tale in which she said that the creators of a web series had forced her to act in a bold sequence. She said, “I wasn’t told that the series has bold scenes. When I went on the sets, they were forcing me to do it, saying I have signed a contract. They knew ki mere aage peeche koi hai nahi. Eventually I didn’t do the web series. Maine jhela jo bhi mere saath hua, but on the fourth day, I didn’t go to the sets. Unhone mere ghar pe gunde bhej diye. My roommate told me that people were looking for me. Of course, I was scared. Dar lagta hai but kya kare, darr se jeena thodi chod denge yaar. You have to face your fear.

URFI JAVED TALKS ABOUT HER EQUATION WITH EX-PARAS KALNAWAT

Urfi Javed also opened up about her equation with actor and ex-boyfriend Paras Kalnawat, whom she dated early in their career. She said, “We are cordial with each other. He is not my dushman. I have spent a beautiful time with him. We started our journeys together. We have seen some tough times together. We used to have dates in an auto, hamari chai dates hoti thi.”

Former Anupamaa actor Paras claimed that he never got closure when his relationship with Urfi ended. To which, Urfi Javed said, “No breakup ever has a conclusion. Nobody gets closure. There is nothing like closure. You need to find it yourself. It takes a bit of maturity. None of us got closure. And I’m not looking for it.

